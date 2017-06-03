Sorry, California Drivers! ‘Covfefe’ Already Taken As Vanity License Plate

BREAKING: London Bridge: Police Respond Amid Reports Of Vehicle Striking Pedestrians | Listen Live To KNX 1070

June 3, 2017 2:01 PM

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — President Donald Trump’s mysterious tweeted typo covfefe is coming soon to a license plate near you.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles’ website confirmed that a personalized plate with the term is unavailable.

It remains unclear when the California plate was ordered, but personalized plates with the term have been claimed in other states as well.

(credit: California DMV)

The Associated Press reports that the Maine Department of Motor Vehicles confirmed that someone claimed COVFEFE for a personalized license plate just hours after the Republican president’s now-infamous tweet at 12:06 a.m. Wednesday.

The word took social media by storm after the president tweeted about “constant negative press covfefe.” Trump later poked fun at it, saying, “Who can figure out the true meaning of ‘covfefe’ ??? Enjoy!”

Whoever claimed the Maine plate remains just as much a mystery as the word itself.

