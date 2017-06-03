1 Dead, 6 Wounded In South LA Shootings That Unfolded Within 10-Minute Span

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — One person was killed and six others were wounded in several shootings in South Los Angeles, police said.
The shootings unfolded just before 11 p.m. Friday night and occurred within a 10-minute of each other.
The first occurred at 89th Street and Vermont Avenue, while the second happened a quarter-mile away at 89th Street and Broadway.
In all, seven people were shot, one of whom died. That person was described as a man in his 20s. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 89th Street and Broadway.
The six others, including a teenage girl, were expected to be OK.
Investigators believe that a person or persons inside a silver or grey sedan were opening fire at random while driving through the area.
It is not clear how many shooters were involved but authorities suspect that at least two people were inside the vehicle.
“It’s a weekend. People want to have a little party, they want to have a little family get-together and they want to ensure that they are safe,” said Sgt. Tim Jones of the Los Angeles Police Department. “It’s what we do out there and we’re going to make sure that we exhaust every investigative avenue.”
The shootings were being investigated by both the LAPD and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.