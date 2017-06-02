Captured On Camera: Bold Thieves Steal Boxes Of Mail From Postal Truck

WINNETKA (CBSLA.com) — Authorities are hoping a surveillance video will lead them to some bold and brazen thieves who stole boxes of mail off a postal truck.

A security camera captured a bald man using a set of keys to unlock the back of the truck.

CBS 2’s Jeff Nguyen spoke to the homeowner who owns the security video.

The theft happened right in front of Paul Pechak’s home.

“You don’t know what a guy like this can do,” said Pechak.

Security video also captured a second man helping to load the stolen mail into a black Mercedes SUV.

He appears younger – much thinner. with short dark hair.

The US Postal Inspection Service says it has seen a spike in mail theft lately.

“It is upsetting to have your neighborhood violated,” said Pechak.

He says the robbery happened on May 20th. When the mail carrier was away from the truck for about eight minutes.

When she got back from her deliveries, she noticed something was wrong and knocked on his door for help.

“She was certainly shaken. You could tell. And it has to be. She was robbed. It wasn’t her belonging. But that’s her truck,” says Pechak.

After the heist, the Mercedes circled back so that the younger man could jump out to wipe away fingerprints.

This time he was shirtless. He has a prominent easily-recognizable tattoo on his back.

“These are deliberate thieves and they deserve going to prison,” Pechak says.