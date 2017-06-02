Knife-Wielding Suspect Attacks Van Nuys Jogger, Police Say

VAN NUYS (CBSLA.com) – Authorities are looking for a man who they say attacked a woman while she was jogging on a trail in the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area in Van Nuys Thursday night.
The victim told Los Angeles police she was jogging on a bike bath near Burbank Boulevard and Woodley Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. when she heard the suspect run up behind her.
The suspect, described as a Hispanic man, approached her with a large knife and asked her for her cell phone. She complied with his orders, police said.
He then pushed her into some bushes and jumped on her, police said. A struggle ensued. When the victim screamed, the suspect fled.
The victim suffered a small laceration to her hand during the ordeal.
Police believe the suspect fled in a newer model gray-colored pickup truck with an extended cab and a long bed. Detectives are working with the victim to get a suspect description.
Anyone with information on the case should call LAPD.