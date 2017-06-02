Sitter Gets 25 Years To Life For Assaulting Baby That Later Died

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Authorities said a former babysitter was sentenced Friday to 25 years to life in state prison for assaulting a 4-month-old boy who later died.
Brittany Ann Ingrassi, 31, of Palmdale was found guilty of one count each of second-degree murder, assault on a child becoming comatose, child abuse and assault on a child causing death on May 9.
Ingrassi was was prosecuted by Deputy D.A.’s Keri Knittel and Catherine Mariano.
The victim, Aiden Lopez., under the care of Ingrassi on the morning of March 22, 2016, prosecutors said. When the victim’s mother returned that evening, the defendant met her outside and told her the baby was not breathing, according to court testimony.
At that point, the mother called 911 and the baby was transported to a local hospital. Lopez had suffered skull fractures and a traumatic brain injury. The infant died at the hospital on March 26, 2016.
According to evidence presented at trial, Ingrassi was unhappy with her work as a babysitter and was under the influence of alcohol while watching Lopez.
The case was investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.