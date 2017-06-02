One Dead In Street Racing Crash

RIVERSIDE (AP) — A 19-year-old man died Friday morning after his car crashed during a street race near Riverside Community College.
The driver of the 1998 Acura Integra crashed into a pole on Olivewood Avenue in Riverside after he swerved to avoid a vehicle, witnessed told CBS2 News.
The gray Honda sedan he was racing made a U-turn to the site of the crash before leaving the scene, Riverside police said.
