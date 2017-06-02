Rams, Chargers Sponsor Gay Pride Event In Venice, In First For NFL

VENICE (CBSLA.com) — In a first for the NFL, the L.A. Rams and the L.A. Chargers sponsored a gay pride event Friday night.
Crowds packed Pacific Ave. and Windward for the Second Annual Venice Pride Sign Lighting & Block Party, where the highlight of the night was the lighting of the “Venice” sign.
“It’s about the fabric of Los Angeles,” Chargers Special Adviser Jeffrey Pollack said. “And as we are saying hello to the L.A. market and getting ready for this season, a big part of what we are doing is trying to connect with the community, learn about the community — and that means all of the community,”
The event marked the first time any NFL team has sponsored a gay pride event.
“It meant a lot to the organizers — it meant a lot to me personally — to see both NFL teams stepping up,” 11th District Councilman Mike Bonin said. “It shows that they’re good citizens of L.A.”
The Venice Pride Festival will continue at Muscle Beach Saturday from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
