LA’s Oldest Protestant Church To Mark 150th Anniversary

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The oldest Protestant church in Los Angeles will mark its 150th anniversary this weekend.
Founded in 1867, First Congregational Church of Los Angeles is renowned for its Gothic-style architecture and a pipe organ believed to be one of the largest of its kind in the world.
First Church, as it is often called, was designated a Historic-Cultural Monument by the Los Angeles Cultural Heritage Commission in 2002.
Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell and other elected officials and community leaders will hold a grand processional Sunday at 11 a.m., followed by festivities including food trucks and a performance of “King David” at 2 p.m.
Senior minister Rev. R. Scott Colglazier is expected to preside over the celebration worship service. City Attorney Mike
Feuer, Senate President pro Tempore Kevin de Leon, Assemblyman Miguel Santiago and Councilman David Ryu are also expect to make remarks.
“Today our church reflects the new and changing face of Los Angeles,” Colglazier told City News Service. “Our religious, musical,
artistic and cultural programs and events speak to the many diverse voices in our city. We have been an integral part of Los Angeles for 150 years — and we look forward to continuing to be a light in this city in the years to come.”
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
One Comment