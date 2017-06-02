Human Remains Discovered In San Clemente

SAN CLEMENTE (CBSLA.com) — Authorities have determined skeletal remains found in San Clemente are human.
The remains were found and reported Thursday afternoon by a biologist shortly after 2 p.m. near Camino Vera Cruz and Avenida Pico.
Investigators sent to the scene Friday concluded the remains were indeed human, according to sheriff’s officials.
It wasn’t clear how long the remains had been at the location.
Sheriff’s homicide detectives have blocked off the area to the public during the investigation.
