Human Remains Discovered In San Clemente

June 2, 2017 3:02 PM
Filed Under: Human Remains

SAN CLEMENTE (CBSLA.com) — Authorities have determined skeletal remains found in San Clemente are human.

The remains were found and reported Thursday afternoon by a biologist shortly after 2 p.m. near Camino Vera Cruz and Avenida Pico.

Investigators sent to the scene Friday concluded the remains were indeed human, according to sheriff’s officials.

It wasn’t clear how long the remains had been at the location.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives have blocked off the area to the public during the investigation.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch