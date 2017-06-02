Dodgers Beat Brew Crew In 12, 2-1

Kenley Jansen (3-0) pitched two scoreless innings for the win, stranding the potential tying run at third with one out in the speedy Jonathan Villar by striking out Orlando Arcia looking and getting Travis Shaw to pop out to short.
The Dodgers pulled out a win and a couple impressive mound milestones, too.
Their pitchers set a franchise record with 26 strikeouts, breaking the previous mark of 22 set on Aug. 8, 1972 in a 19-inning loss to Cincinnati .
Jansen’s strikeout of Hernan Perez in the 11th was his 36th of the season without having allowed a walk all year, setting a major league mark.
The game was scoreless until the bottom of the seventh when Domingo Santana his a homer for the Brewers over the center field fence.
Yasmani Grandal hit a solo shot for the Dodgers in the top of the ninth to open the door for Bellinger’s heroics in the 1th.
