Police Investigating Fatal Shooting In Van Nuys

VAN NUYS (CBSLA.com) — Police are searching for a suspect wanted in a fatal shooting in Van Nuys Friday.
LAPD officers responded to a call at 15715 Saticoy St. at 2:48 p.m.
L.A. City Fire also responded to the scene.
One victim was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
The suspect ran on foot. He is described as a Hispanic male, 25-30 years old. A police spokesperson told CBS2/KCAL9 he was last seen running on Haskell Ave.
Homicide investigators and a Bloodhound were on the scene Friday evening as the search continued.