Police Investigating Fatal Shooting In Van Nuys

June 2, 2017 10:18 PM
VAN NUYS (CBSLA.com) — Police are searching for a suspect wanted in a fatal shooting in Van Nuys Friday.

LAPD officers responded to a call at 15715 Saticoy St. at 2:48 p.m.

L.A. City Fire also responded to the scene.

One victim was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect ran on foot. He is described as a Hispanic male, 25-30 years old. A police spokesperson told CBS2/KCAL9 he was last seen running on Haskell Ave.

Homicide investigators and a Bloodhound were on the scene Friday evening as the search continued.

