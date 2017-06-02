Senior In Coma After Robbery Assault

A Navy veteran is in a coma after a robbery in Carson turned violent.
Frank Hernandez, 86, was on his daily walk Wednesday afternoon when he was stopped by a man near 223rd and Dolores streets. The assailant demanded money from Hernandez, punching the Korean War vet before taking his wallet, authorities said.
Neighbors told CBS2 News they became worried when Hernandez failed to return home after his trip to the store to buy lottery tickets.
Hernandez remained in a coma Friday at Providence Little Company of Mary Hospital in Torrance with a swelling and bleeding of the brain.
The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department says deputies have a vague description of the suspect and are working on a composite sketch of the man.