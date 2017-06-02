Bars Consider Extending Last Call From 2 To 4 A.M.

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) Bars in California are considering changing last call from 2 a.m. to a more party hearty 4 a.m.

A bill, just passed by the California Senate would give local communities the chance to keep the party going.

“It’s time to catch up with the East coast bars and stay open until the crack of dawn,” said one patron.

At Trunks in West Hollywood, the support for the bill is pouring in.

“I think it’s a great idea for businesses, as a bartender, I could make a lot more money,” mix-master Trevor Lapaglia.

As KCAL 9’s Erica Mandy reports, some homes near bars are not that keen on the idea of extended hours.

“It causes a problem with peace in the neighborhood,” said one resident, “and also probably crime and other things will be going on at that time if they can stay out. If they can stay out to the bars till 4, they will get even more drunk than they already are.”

The non-profit group Mothers Against Drunk Driving points to various studies that suggest longer hours are linked to more first time drunk driving arrests.

In a statement, MADD wrote:

“A uniform time helps prevent barhopping to find one last drink at establishments with later closing times. Far too often, the search for one last drink results in drunk driving.”

Others argue that ride-sharing aps like Uber and Lyft have changed the game.

The senator who sponsored the bill wrote on Facebook, “It’s time to move away from an out-dated, one-size fits all approach.”

“We have a lot of people visiting from out of town and they always want to know where to go after 2 o’clock and there’s really no where to go,” said Lapaglia.

The bill is not law yet — first it has to be passed by the Assembly and then signed by Governor Brown. And then it will be up to local communities.