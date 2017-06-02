Two Hurt In Small Plane Crash In Banning

June 2, 2017 1:14 PM
Filed Under: Small Plane Crash

BANNING (CBSLA.com/AP) – Riverside County authorities say a small plane has crashed on a street in Banning and its two occupants were injured.

The Fire Department says the aircraft was reported down at 11:47 a.m. Friday at John and Hargrave streets, west of Banning Municipal Airport.

The victims’ injuries were described as moderate. Both were transported to an area hospital with moderate injuries.

The accident scene is about 80 miles east of Los Angeles.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

