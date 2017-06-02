Woman Faces Year In Jail For Battery At Make America Great Again Rally

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) — The Orange County Distrist Attorney on Thursday filed formal battery charges against a woman accused of assault at a Make America Great Rally held at Bolsa Chica State Beach in March.
Jessica Aguilar, 20, of Sacramento, is described as a protester at the event.
On March 25, approximately 2,000 gathered at the beach for a march and rally in support of President Trump. police and first responders.
Aguilar is accused of attending the rally and punching John Doe 1 in the face and slapping John Doe 2 in the face twice.
California State Parks officers were onsite to keep the peace.
Officials said four additional filing requests were submitted to the D.A.’s office in relation to the same march. Those cases were rejected because the OCDA could not prove — beyond a reasonable doubt– as to who started the physical altercation.
Aguilar is scheduled for arraignment on June 20.