1 Dead In Ventura Plane Crash

VENTURA (CBSLA.com/AP) — Authorities say a plane has crashed near a beach near Ventura, killing one person and scattering pieces of debris.
The crash was reported on a mountainside near Solimar Beach and witnesses reported seeing pieces of plane fall from the sky.
At least one person was killed. TV reports showed pieces of debris below a hillside.
The type of plane isn’t known and it’s unclear how many people were aboard.
