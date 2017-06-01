1 Dead In Ventura Plane Crash

June 1, 2017 1:19 PM
Filed Under: Plane Crash

VENTURA (CBSLA.com/AP) — Authorities say a plane has crashed near a beach near Ventura, killing one person and scattering pieces of debris.

The crash was reported on a mountainside near Solimar Beach and witnesses reported seeing pieces of plane fall from the sky.

At least one person was killed. TV reports showed pieces of debris below a hillside.

The type of plane isn’t known and it’s unclear how many people were aboard.

