Protest Against Sharia Law To Take Place Near Site Of San Bernardino Attack

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA.com) — A protest against Islamic law is set to take place next week at the site of the San Bernardino terror attack.

The rally lead by the local chapter of ACT for America is part a series of nationwide demonstrations called “March Against Sharia Law” and will take place near the Inland Regional Center, where fourteen people died and 22 others were injured in the shooting on Dec. 2, 2015.

More than 300 people are expected to attend the protest, which will feature several speakers who will “educate the crowd about Sharia Law and its devastating effect on the United States”, according to ACT volunteer Denise Zamora.

Sharia law is a strict Islamic law designed to guide devout Muslims in their personal and professional dealings, and has been cited by the Taliban and other Islamic fundamentalist groups to justify limits on women’s rights and harsh punishments, including amputation and stoning, according to CBS News.

Zamora says the event is aimed in part at raising awareness of female genital mutilation (FGM), a practice which has come under increased scrutiny following the arrest of a Michigan doctor accused of performing the procedure on girls as young as between six and eight years old.

The World Health Organization said the practice of removing or injuring female genital organs has no known health benefits but has been performed on roughly 200 million women and girls in 30 countries.

Islamic scholars and experts say the practice is cultural, not based in religious principles, while opponents like Zamora say FGM is supported by sharia law.

“Our nation is built on the freedom of religion — a pillar of our democracy — which we must always respect, protect, and honor,” Zamora said. “Sharia Law is a direct threat to our freedom and democracy. It is completely incompatible with the constitutional rights that made our county great.”