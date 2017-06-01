Police Looking For Pasadena Restaurant Manager Accused Of Spying On Employee In Restroom

PASADENA (CBSLA.com) — The manager of a popular Pasadena restaurant is on the run after being accused of spying on an employee in the ladies restroom with a phone camera.

The victim did not want to give her name, so she will be referred to as Cathy.

She said the manager who used to work with her at Chutney Tandoori Kitchen recorded her in the restroom in November. She found out when the light coming from a small hole punched in the trash can caught her attention.

“I noticed a red flashing light, and that’s when I panicked. I panicked and proceeded to grab the trash can, lifted it up. And that’s when I realized that I think I was being filmed,” the victim told CBS2’s Rachel Kim. “I was in shock!”

When she found the mobile phone taped inside, she immediately recognized it as her manager’s. She grabbed it, went back in the restaurant. That’s when Cathy said her manager headed into the ladies restroom.

“He came back pale. He was pale. I think he couldn’t believe his phone was gone. He said: ‘I can explain everything, give me the phone’,” Cathy recalled.

She said her manager kept giving excuses. Her worst fears were realized when she was finally able to go through his phone.

“When I found the photo the first thing I thought of was to call him because I felt so violated. I asked him: ‘How could you do this to me?'”

And the manager’s response to her was “‘I’m sorry. I’m sick, I’m obsessed with you.’ I hung up.” Cathy said that was the last time she spoke with or saw the manager.

She then took the cell phone to the Pasadena police, who told her forensic examiners will be going through the phone to see if there are pictures of other women.

Meantime, Cathy’s attorney said they were in the process of filing a lawsuit against the restaurant’s owners, who she said were not taking this incident seriously.

“I think it’s important for the public, espeically women, to be aware of what can happen when using a public restroom, what you feel is a safe restroom,” said attorney Natasha Chesler.

Cathy has this message for her former manager: “I hope they find you.”

The restaurant’s owners declined to comment.