Off-Duty Police Officer Shoots Dog In Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — An off-duty Los Angeles police officer shot a dog in the Hollywood Thursday afternoon.

At about 3 p.m., someone called police about a vicious dog inside Ghirardelli ice cream shop at 6834 Hollywood Boulevard, according to Officer Irma Mota of the LAPD.

Witnesses told CBS2’s Jeff Nguyen that a man walked into the store with a pit bull mix, he caused a disturbance and prompted a security guard to tackle him to the ground.

At one point, the dog went out of control, prompting the off-duty officer to shoot the dog.

“I’ve seen that dog several times on the Boulevard. I’ve pet the dog one time. The dog is generally friendly,” said witness Joseph Rowland. “It was friendly after it was shot and hurt because one of the workers at El Capitan was putting a towel on its face to try and stop the bleeding. The dog wasn’t even agressive even when it was hurt. So I kind of believe that the owner was mistreating the dog, and the dog bit somebody.”

Two people were hurt, but police would not say how they were injured.

The dog was still alive, but it’s not known what condition it was in.

There was a report that the off-duty officer was working a private security job along with second security guard, who also may have opened fire on the dog. However, police have not confirmed that information.