North Hills Man Charged With Murder In DUI Crash That Killed Baby Girl

NORTH HILLS (CBSLA.com) — Authorities said a North Hills man has been charged with murder following an alleged DUI head-on crash that killed a baby girl.

The Los Angeles County D.A.’s Office announced Julian Gutierrez, 25, faces one felony count each of murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of alcohol, causing injury within 10 years of two other DUI offenses and driving with a .08 percent blood alcohol content causing injury within 10 years of two other DUI offenses.

The D.A. alleges Gutierrez also caused great bodily injury to the baby’s mother.

He was convicted of misdemeanor DUIs in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges. He is scheduled to return to court on June 13.

The D.A. said Gutierrez was driving a 2010 Nissan Altima on May 26 and allegedly veered onto incoming traffic near Fulton Avenue and Hatteras Street in Van Nuys, After veering his car, the D.A. alleges Gutierrez crashed head-on with a 1997 Acura Integra.

The pregnant driver of the Integra was rushed to the hospital where her baby was born. The girl died soon after birth.

Deputy D.A. Sheetal Jhala is assigned to prosecute the case.

Gutierrez is being held on $2 million bail. If convicted as charged, the defendant faces a possible maximum sentence of 25 years to life in state prison.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, Valley Traffic Division.