Search Is On For Hit-And-Run Driver Who Seriously Injured Boy, 5

RUVERSIDE (CBSLA.com) — Authorities said the search for a hit-and-run driver continues after the motorist struck a 5-year-old boy and failed to render aid Thursday evening.

The child was struck in Riverside on Chicago Avenue and University Avenue.

KCAL 9’s Crystal Cruz says the victim was rushed to Children’s Hospital Loma Linda University with serious injuries.

The boy reportedly ran out of a store and into a parking lot where he was struck.

Witnesses tried to follow the SUV driver — but to no avail.

The vehicle is black or dark gray and might have sustained front-end damage.

Officers are scanning surveillance video from several different stores.

One shopper said the parking lot is particularly dangerous because motorists speed in and out.

“The drivers need to slow down,” said Jennifer Barnett, “especially when they see the elderly people and the children. The children come here from after school and they drive like they don’t even see them. I have to run across the street a lot of times. These people do not … slow…down.”

The driver faces felony charges for leaving the scene.

The boy has been stabilized and is now talking.