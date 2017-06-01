Every June 2017 Event You Should Know About In Los Angeles

Summer is finally here, and with it comes an abundance of activities. From fun in the sun to keeping cool indoors, we’ve got all the best highlights to keep you busy this month.

All Month



“The Book of Mormon”

Pantages Theatre

6233 Hollywood Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

(323) 468-1770

www.hollywoodpantages.com Pantages Theatre6233 Hollywood Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90028(323) 468-1770 The outrageously un-PC musical comedy that follows the journey of two mismatched mormon missionaries trekking around the world is back at the Pantages this month. Winner of nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, “The Book of Mormon” is as hilarious as it is inappropriate. With its explicit language, it is definitely for a mature (in age) audience only.

All Month



Rooftop Cinema Club’s 3rd Season

LEVEL

888 S Olive St.

Los Angeles, CA 90014

www.rooftopcinemaclub.com LEVEL888 S Olive St.Los Angeles, CA 90014 With constant sold out shows, Rooftop Cinema Club is expanding its operation to a second location in Downtown. Set atop the LEVEL aparthotel building, the experience offers the same comfy deckchairs, movie theater concessions, wireless headsets, and open bar as the original Montalban Theater location (which also continues to screen films through June). Check the site to see which new release or cult classic is playing.

Every Friday



Jazz at LACMA

Los Angeles County Museum of Art

5905 Wilshire Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 857-6000

www.lacma.org Jazz at LACMALos Angeles County Museum of Art5905 Wilshire Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90036(323) 857-6000 Every Friday night LACMA puts on an evening of jazz music at the BP Hall Entrance. This month’s lineup includes Jacques Lesure (June 2), Bruce Babad Quintet (June 9), Wolfgang Schalk (June 16), Clayton Cameron Sextet (June 23), and Angie Wells (June 30). While you’re there, check out the new “Japanese Paintings: A Walk in Nature” exhibit on display.

Every Saturday and Sunday



L.A. River Expeditions

Sepulveda Basin & Glendale Narrows Recreation Zone

www.lariverexpeditions.org Sepulveda Basin & Glendale Narrows Recreation Zone If traversing the L.A. River has always been on your Los Angeles Bucket List, it’s time to cross it off. Two options are available for a guided kayak river tour: a leisurely flatwater paddle along the Sepulveda Basin Wildlife Reserve (Sundays), and a more challenging and adventurous ride in the Glendale Narrows Recreation Zone (Saturdays).

Every Saturday



Cinespia’s Summer Screening Series

The Hollywood Forever Cemetary

6000 Santa Monica Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90038

www.cinespia.org The Hollywood Forever Cemetary6000 Santa Monica Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90038 Cinespia continues bringing thousands of moviegoers together to The Hollywood Forever Cemetary for its Summer Screening Series. This month features “Wayne’s World” (June 3), “Wizard of Oz” (June 10), “The Usual Suspects” (June 17), and “Selena” (June 24). DJ sets bookend the screenings, and guests are welcome to bring food and drinks while enjoying a screening under the stars. Visit our Guide To The 2017 Season for more information.

June 1 – 11, 2017



Dances with Films Festival

TCL Chinese Theatre

6925 Hollywood Blvd.

Hollywood, CA 90028

www.danceswithfilms.com TCL Chinese Theatre6925 Hollywood Blvd.Hollywood, CA 90028 Dances with Films is celebrating 20 years as an indie filmmaking champion in Hollywood. As the oldest continuous LA-based festival devoted to American and World Independent Films, the festival spans the globe with films from Australia, France, South Korea, and Iran, just to name a few. They’ll also be hosting the 4th annual Dances with Kidz! June 10th. This year features 75 world premieres, 36 west coast premieres, and will open and close with films from DWF alumni.

June 3, 2017



Rock The Queen

The Queen Mary

1126 Queens Hwy.

Long Beach, CA 90802

(800) 437-2934

www.queenmary.com The Queen Mary1126 Queens Hwy.Long Beach, CA 90802(800) 437-2934 Some of the 90s’ top alternative rockers are heading to Rock The Queen with a head-banging music festival. Mark McGrath, Dave Navarro, Sugar Ray, Smash Mouth, Spin Doctors, and Eve 6 will all perform, along with food and drinks, merchandise booths, and more. iHeartMedia’s The Woody Show will also be there hosting their Woody Show Fiesta.

June 4, 2017



We Run The Grove (Race to Erase MS)

The Grove

189 The Grove Dr.

Los Angeles, CA 90036

www.erasems.org The Grove189 The Grove Dr.Los Angeles, CA 90036 Jack Osbourne is set to host this year’s annual We Run The Grove race event. A 13.1 mile run, 10k, and 5k will all take place, with ticket proceeds benefiting the Race to Erase MS program, dedicated to the treatment and ultimate cure of Multiple Sclerosis. Take part in the fun, or just show up to cheer on the racers.

June 4, 2017



7th Annual Pedal on the Pier

Santa Monica Pier

200 Santa Monica Pier

Santa Monica, CA 90401

website Santa Monica Pier200 Santa Monica PierSanta Monica, CA 90401 Pedal on the Pier is back and ready to raise funds for the Harold Robinson Foundation, helping send underserved kids to a camp retreat to build confidence and character through recreational programs. Participate in the 5-hour/100 mile spin-a-thon, or just come enjoy live musical performances, DJs, celebrity guests, and eats from local restaurants.

June 9, 2017



First Fridays at the Natural History Museum

900 Exposition Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90007

www.nhm.org 900 Exposition Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90007 The Natural History Museum is “Serving Up Science” at this season’s First Fridays. Top researchers, food writers, and agricultural experts will be on hand to talk food evolution and the science behind it. In addition to special after hours tours, a discussion about L.A.’s food history, a pop up dinner, live musical performances, and DJ sets are all part of the First Friday fun.

June 10, 2017



8th Annual LA Food Fest

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

3911 South Figueroa St.

Los Angeles, CA 90037

www.lafoodfest.com Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum3911 South Figueroa St.Los Angeles, CA 90037 Over 100 food vendors, craft beer gardens, cocktails bars, an ice cream social, and an iced coffee lounge are filling up the Coliseum with the return of L.A.’s favorite tasting event. General Admission and VIP ticket options are available. Stretchy pants not required, but recommended.

June 10 – 11, 2017



39th Annual Playboy Jazz Festival

Hollywood Bowl

2301 Highland Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90068

(323) 850-2000

www.hollywoodbowl.com Hollywood Bowl2301 Highland Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90068(323) 850-2000 Master of Ceremonies George Lopez hosts an evening of jazz as only the Hollywood Bowl can provide. The perennial favorite Playboy Jazz Festival will once again feature an all-star line-up of jazz greats, ranging from up and comers to longtime festival favorites. While you’re enjoying the weekend long festival, be sure to check out all the great new food offerings the Bowl has.

LA Pride Festival

West Hollywood Park

647 N San Vicente Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90048

www.lapride.org West Hollywood Park647 N San Vicente Blvd.West Hollywood, CA 90048 A week-long LA Pride celebration (June 5-11) culminates in two days of live entertainment and community programming. A variety of new and emerging talent will grace the main stage this year, including Chromeo and Brandy. A Human Rights #ResistMarch and Rally open to everyone will replace the annual parade on June 11th, starting at Hollywood and Highland and ending at West Hollywood Park.

June 11, 2017



Taste of the Nation

Media Park

9091 Culver Blvd.

Culver City, CA 90232

ce.nokidhungry.org Taste of the NationMedia Park9091 Culver Blvd.Culver City, CA 90232 Some of the city’s top chefs, sommeliers, and mixologists are ready to dish up their best to help support the No Kid Hungry program, which aims to ensure all children in this country get access to healthy food. Last year’s event raised enough to provide 1.5 million meals, and this year aims to top that. Eat, drink, and be merry for a good cause.

June 13, 2017



Pop-Up Magazine

The Theatre at Ace Hotel

929 South Broadway

Los Angeles, CA 90015

(213) 623-3233

www.popupmagazine.com The Theatre at Ace Hotel929 South BroadwayLos Angeles, CA 90015(213) 623-3233 Pop-Up Magazine is the critically-acclaimed, live show that features true stories told by award-winning writers, filmmakers, artists, and radio producers. Performers paint vivid pictures with words, multimedia aids, and an ongoing score, like a magazine come to life. Tonight features talents like actor Yassir Lester, director and producer Fazeelat Aslam, and radio producer Lu Olkowski, who will also join audience members after the show for a drink at the bar.

June 14 – 22, 2017



LA Film Festival

ArcLight Cinemas

(866) FILM FEST

www.filmindependent.org ArcLight Cinemas(866) FILM FEST The LA Film Festival returns this month to showcase the works of independent film and television makers, alongside filmmaker-driven studio titles. The festival’s signature programs like the Filmmaker Retreat, Coffee Talks, Master Classes, the Spirit of Independence Awards, and Diversity Speaks return throughout the week as well. The ArcLight Culver City will host most of the screenings, with additional events held at venues around the city.

June 17, 2017



Opening Night at the Hollywood Bowl

Hollywood Bowl

2301 Highland Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90068

(323) 850-2000

www.hollywoodbowl.com Hollywood Bowl2301 Highland Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90068(323) 850-2000 The Hollywood Bowl opens their new season with a bang. Before the Bowl’s famous firework display, enjoy music by The Moody Blues, the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, and the Youth Orchestra Los Angeles. Proceeds from the night will support the LA Phil’s education and community programs.

June 17, 2017



A Night in Focus: Garden Party

Norton Simon Museum

411 W Colorado Blvd.

Pasadena, CA 91105

(626) 449-6840

www.nortonsimon.org Norton Simon Museum411 W Colorado Blvd.Pasadena, CA 91105(626) 449-6840 The Norton Simon Museum is kicking off its summer season with a Garden Party for visitors of all ages. Spend the evening participating in a family scavenger hunt, sketching with watercolor, creating a sculpture, whipping up potpourri, and decorating gift bags, all in the museum’s inspirational Sculpture Garden.

New Exhibit Opening: Play!

Autry Museum of the American West

4700 Western Heritage Way

Griffith Park, CA 90027

(323) 667-2000

www.theautry.org Autry Museum of the American West4700 Western Heritage WayGriffith Park, CA 90027(323) 667-2000 A new hands-on exhibit is opening at the Autry that explores the role of toys and games across cultures and time. Over 200 historic objects like dolls, board and video games, and outdoor activities will display the ways in which children from the American West have played. The exhibit is open through the rest of the year.

June 24, 2017



Sing-A-Long Sound of Music

Hollywood Bowl

2301 Highland Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90068

(323) 850-2000

www.hollywoodbowl.com Hollywood Bowl2301 Highland Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90068(323) 850-2000 The Bowl is packed with great shows this season, and audience favorite Sing-A-Long Sound of Music is no exception. Melissa Peterman once again hosts the event, as guests belt out a few of their favorite songs, wave their Edelweiss (courtesy of a complementary Fun-Pack), and enjoy all things Sound of Music with other superfans. Don’t miss the 6:30pm pre-show, followed by 8:00pm screening.

Article by Kellie Fell.