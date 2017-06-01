Best Things To Do This Weekend In Orange County – June 2

Modest Mouse
House of Blues Anaheim GardenWalk
400 W. Disney Way
Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 778-2583
www.houseofblues.com
Since it’s recent opening, the new House of Blues in Anaheim has already become one of the most exciting new venues to experience live entertainment in Southern California. There has already been a steady stream of arena-sized acts ranging from ilqw4inopq eu238904jThe Pixies to Social Distortion that have scaled down to hold court in a state-of-art intimate live settings. To kick off the weekend the Gardenwalk one of indie rock’s most reputable names is headlining the House of Blues in Modest Mouse. Fresh off their appearance at Napa’s BottleRock Festival, here is your chance to see a massive band with just 2000 other people, as opposed to 25,000 thousand. With quality food, craft cocktails, and first-rate production, the new House of Blues is a great way to experience a band like this.
Orange County Soccer Club Vs. Real Monarchs
Field 4 at Orange County Great Park
6950 Marine Way
Irvine, CA 92618
www.orangecountysoccer.com
Orange County has some real soccer roots and some may not know but the regional even has it’s own professional team. As part of the United Soccer League, the Orange County SC has an impressive home field with Irvine’s Great Park functioning as home base. Just established in 2013, the youthful franchise has already struck a chord with football fanatics. This weekend, the OCSC takes on the Real Monarchs. Boasting affordable tickets and premium facilities, if soccer is your speed, head towards Irvine.
Modjeska Historic House & Gardens
29042 Modjeska Canyon Rd,
Silverado, CA 92676
www.ocparks.com
The architectural handy work of Stanford White, the Modjeska House is recognized as a California Historical Landmark as well as a nationally recognized landmark. This design treasure is a prime example of Victorian era innovation and has been standing for a century. The former home of actress Madame Helena Modjeska, the gardens are a tribute to the Shakespearean play, “As You Like It” and offer one of the most serene settings in all of Orange County. Offering docent led tours for a reasonable price, a little history lesson is always a great way to spend your Sunday.