Best Things To Do This Weekend In Orange County – June 2

With Memorial Day in the rearview, it’s safe to say that summer is officially here. Among the various past times associated with summer, concerts, live sports, street fairs, and car shows, this installment of your weekend forecast includes them all. Perfect for a date with that special someone or an afternoon out with the family, Orange County is stacked with ideal ways to spend your weekend. Check it.

Friday, June 2



Modest Mouse

House of Blues Anaheim GardenWalk

400 W. Disney Way

Anaheim, CA 92802

(714) 778-2583

Since it's recent opening, the new House of Blues in Anaheim has already become one of the most exciting new venues to experience live entertainment in Southern California. There has already been a steady stream of arena-sized acts ranging from The Pixies to Social Distortion that have scaled down to hold court in a state-of-art intimate live settings. To kick off the weekend the Gardenwalk one of indie rock's most reputable names is headlining the House of Blues in Modest Mouse. Fresh off their appearance at Napa's BottleRock Festival, here is your chance to see a massive band with just 2000 other people, as opposed to 25,000 thousand. With quality food, craft cocktails, and first-rate production, the new House of Blues is a great way to experience a band like this.

Saturday, June 3



Orange County Soccer Club Vs. Real Monarchs

Field 4 at Orange County Great Park

6950 Marine Way

Irvine, CA 92618

www.orangecountysoccer.com Field 4 at Orange County Great Park6950 Marine WayIrvine, CA 92618 Orange County has some real soccer roots and some may not know but the regional even has it’s own professional team. As part of the United Soccer League, the Orange County SC has an impressive home field with Irvine’s Great Park functioning as home base. Just established in 2013, the youthful franchise has already struck a chord with football fanatics. This weekend, the OCSC takes on the Real Monarchs. Boasting affordable tickets and premium facilities, if soccer is your speed, head towards Irvine.

Sunday, June 4



Modjeska Historic House & Gardens

29042 Modjeska Canyon Rd,

Silverado, CA 92676

www.ocparks.com 29042 Modjeska Canyon Rd,Silverado, CA 92676 The architectural handy work of Stanford White, the Modjeska House is recognized as a California Historical Landmark as well as a nationally recognized landmark. This design treasure is a prime example of Victorian era innovation and has been standing for a century. The former home of actress Madame Helena Modjeska, the gardens are a tribute to the Shakespearean play, “As You Like It” and offer one of the most serene settings in all of Orange County. Offering docent led tours for a reasonable price, a little history lesson is always a great way to spend your Sunday.

