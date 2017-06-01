Suspect Arrested In Fatal Shooting Outside Home Depot In Victorville

VICTORVILLE (CBSLA.com) — Authorities have announced an arrest in the fatal shooting of a well-regarded athlete outside a Home Depot in Victorville last Friday.

The victim was identified as Robert Curtis, 28.

He was shot mulitple times around 5 p.m. outside the store’s parking on Roy Rogers Drive.

Curtis, was declared dead after being transported to nearby Victor Valley Global Medical Center. Curtis was a pro basketball player who played in the U.S. China and Canada.

The suspect was arrested Wednesday around 5 p.m. He’s been identified as 31-year-old Robert Curry of Victorville.

Officials said Curry was taken into custody without incident. He was booked for murder at the High Desert Detention Center.

Curtis played basketball at Saddleback College where he was part of the state championship team in 2010.

Curtis was most recently living in China where he was well-known.

Homicide detectives believe he was meeting with someone to purchase a large quantity of marijuana. A struggle occurred during the transaction and Curry, reportedly nearby, shot Curtis several times.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Scott Stafford or Sergeant Robert Warrick, Homicide Detail (909) 387-3589.