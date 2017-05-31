What You’re Drinking: Top Summer Cocktails In Los Angeles

Killing Thyme
White Horse Lounge
41 South De Lacey Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91105
(626) 583-9013
www.whitehorsepasadena.com
Old Town Pasadena’s ushered in new energy in the last few years, including the revamp of White Horse Lounge. A complete overhaul of the menu introduced an array of new cocktails fashioned by an award-winning team. The Killing Thyme features torched thyme in a blend of gin, elderflower liqueur, lavender and aperol, creating an inspired, aromatic and herbal version of a negroni.
Menorca Fizz
Soca
14015 Ventura Boulevard
Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
(818) 301-4300
www.soca-la.com
It’s gin, gin and more gin at Soca, one of Sherman Oaks’ newest additions to Ventura Boulevard. Cool off with the San Fernando Valley steak and seafood restaurant’s cocktail program that also features a number of Spanish-style gin and tonic cocktails. Before you dive into the tonics, try the Menorca Fizz made with Mahon gin, bay leaf-infused simple syrup, fresh citrus juice and an impressive amount of frothy egg whites. Soca also offers a well-mannered and cosmopolitan happy hour every day, so you can enjoy a taste of what’s to offer before grabbing a complete meal.
Mr. Jinks
Bar 1886 at The Raymond
1250 South Fair Oaks Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91105
(626) 441-3136
www.theraymond.com
Bar 1886 debuted a taste of its new cocktail menu at this year’s Masters of Taste at the Rose Bowl. Go for the Mr. Jinks, which feels like a quick jaunt to the tropics thanks to gin, coconut honey, lemon and a touch of nutmeg. It’s very easy to drink, so sip slowly. A couple of coupes later, you’ll no doubt be best friends with Mr. Jinks.
Hoodoo
Copa d’Oro
217 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401
(310) 576-3030
www.copadoro.com
Copa d’Oro’s Hoodoo will feel like a bit of voodoo after a few sips. The bar takes advantage of summer’s sweet strawberries and combines them with herbaceous gin, basil, lime and soda water. If warm summer nights reduce your inhibition to drink on a Monday night, all-night happy hour kicks off the first work day of the week.
The Feelings Catcher
The Lincoln
2536 Lincoln Boulevard
Venice, CA 90291
(310) 822-1715
www.thelincolnvenice.com
We’re well past the fall/winter cuffing season and have officially entered the summer fling stage. The Lincoln appeals to your summer loving tendencies with The Feelings Catcher. Whiskey, lemon, basil, blackberry and aloe come together for a potent, fruity cocktail that makes it too easy to down the brown during those day drinking sessions.
Tell It To My Heart
Salazar
2490 Fletcher Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90039
www.salazarla.com
When Salazar has a mezcal cocktail on the menu, you know something good is brewing. Coconut-infused mezcal, lillet, coconut water, strawberry, and mint make up the Tell It To My Heart, one of the newest additions to the bunch. Enjoy a few of these on the patio during brunch for a perfect Sunday Funday.
Sherry Cobbler
Brack Shop Tavern
525 West 7th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
(213) 232-8657
www.brackshoptavern.com
Brack Shop Tavern’s Sherry Cobbler is a playful pun without any fruit in the mix. Sherry, curaçao, mint and citrus create a cocktail you might not expect to find at a sports bar, but Brack Shop Tavern isn’t your average sports bar. Slide into a table or head right to the bar where you can enjoy quality cocktails while watching your favorite team.
Tamarind Margarita
XOC Tequila Grill
6316 Topanga Canyon Blvd #1110
Woodland Hills, CA 91367
(818) 992-7930
www.xoctequilagrill.com
XOC (pronounced shaw-k) Tequila Grill added a Tamarind Margarita to its summer menu that combines all the sweet, sour and potent elements a margarita demands. Blanco tequila, tamarind syrup, chilli and lime are just what you need when the temperatures in LA begin to soar. The restaurant also offers happy hour in its bar every day, so if you’re looking for another reason to head to Woodland Hills, now you have it.
Unicorn Horchata
Block Party HP
5052 York Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90042
www.blockpartyhlp.com
Block Party’s new summer menu drops June 1, which is good because they’ve been teasing social media followers with enticing shots of what’s to come. Watermelon mimosas, summer tintos and xxx are a few of the cocktails in the starting line up, plus the Unicorn Horchata. It’s a housemade concoction of white chocolate mole horchata, vino de agave, blue unicorn “majik” and champagne gummy bears. Start your countdown to June now.