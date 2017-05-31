Trump Trolls Social Media With ‘Covfefe’ Typo; Internet Bewildered

WASHINGTON (CBSLA.com/AP) — A midnight tweet from President Donald Trump has social media trying to find a meaning in the mysterious term “covfefe.”

Trump tweeted just after midnight Eastern time on Wednesday: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.”

The tweet immediately went viral and became one of the president’s more popular posts. Trump poked fun at the typo, tweeting around 6 a.m., “Who can figure out the true meaning of “covfefe” ??? Enjoy!”

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Many on Twitter have supplied tongue-in-cheek meanings. One user joked that “covfefe” is already a popular name for babies in states that voted for Trump.

Another meme suggested the made-up word is a noun whose definition is “When you want to say ‘coverage’ but your hands are too small to hit all the letters on your keyboard”.

Dictionary publisher Merriam-Webster checked in with an eye-rolling tweet about people looking up “covfefe” on its website.

Wakes up.

Checks Twitter.

.

.

.

Uh…

.

.

.

📈 Lookups fo…

.

.

.

Regrets checking Twitter.

Goes back to bed. — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) May 31, 2017

Dozens of definitions have been submitted the Urban Dictionary website, which crowdsources meanings for slang terms.

In the meantime, there’s been no shortage of speculation on social media as to the word’s actual definition.

