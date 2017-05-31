Several Shootings In South L.A. Leave 2 Dead, 1 Hurt

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A series of shootings in South Los Angeles Wednesday night left two people dead and a third wounded.

The latest shooting in South L.A. on Wednesday happened around 6:30pm on West 74th and Figueroa Streets.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a man in his 20s was hit two times as he was standing in the street.

But based on the bullet casings left behind, many more shots were fired. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

No suspect information was released, but a black four-door Mercedes-Benz was seen speeding from the location, according to Lt. Mark Green of the LAPD.

At about 4:50 p.m., a car-to-car shooting happened at 56th and Hoover streets.

A vehicle with four males inside pulled alongside the victim’s car. Someone in the car shot the victim multiple times, according to Officer Irma Mota of the LAPD.

The man in his 20’s later died at a hospital.

A few hours earlier Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of 104th and South Main streets, a third shooting also left someone dead.

Investigators were trying to figure out if these three shootings were connected and whether they were gang activity or a neighborhood dispute

Police had no suspects in any of the shootings.

“This is something that’s just brutalizing this neighborhood, and people that live here are scared for good reason,” said Cmdr. Phillip Tingirides. “So I need everybody’s help we can get to stop this kind of stuff from happening.”