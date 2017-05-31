Every Orange County Event In June 2017 You Should Know About

June brings many things: the start of summertime, hotter weather and less time spent in the classroom for teens, tweens and tots. But, most importantly, June brings longer days, giving us more time to get out there and explore Orange County. As you take to the streets this month, consider these exciting options.

June 2, 2017



Celebrate National Donut Day! Start the month off on a sweet note! Multiple donut shops will be offering specialties, as well as their regular deliciously flavored donuts. Visit our list of the Best Donut Shops In Orange County to get a sweet treat today!

June 3, 2017



Grand Opening of Churned Creamery

Churned Creamery

9527 Valley View Street

Cypress, CA 90630

(714) 236-5272

www.churnedcreamery.com Churned Creamery9527 Valley View StreetCypress, CA 90630(714) 236-5272 Southern California ice cream concept the Churned Creamery will host the grand opening party for their newest location in Cypress this month. This will be the brand’s second O.C. shop, along with their Tustin store. Using state-of-the-art equipment, the Churned Creamery is the first ice cream parlor to fully produce its own frozen desserts. Using a special machine that continuously churns the mixture, the ice cream is produced right there behind the counter in small batches. But, because the machines are so compact, the company is able to produce a wide range of flavors at once, like Five Cereal, Black Forest Cake, Banana Nut, Peanut Butter & Jelly, Crème Brûlée, Red Grapefruit, Vanilla Chip and Salted Butter Caramel. Visitors can also try the brand’s Crocream—a croissant stuffed with your choice of ice cream.

June 3 – 4, 2017



“Fancy Nancy” High Tea Party

Robin Preiss Glasser Residence

San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

(714) 556-2122

www.scfta.org Robin Preiss Glasser ResidenceSan Juan Capistrano, CA 92675(714) 556-2122 Robin Preiss Glasser, illustrator of the “Fancy Nancy” children’s book series, will host two high tea parties at her San Juan Capistrano residence to help support the Segerstrom Center for the Arts’ School of Dance and Music for Children with Disabilities. Children and their parties are invited to purchase tickets to the event, which will include English tea and treats, crafts, face painting, a fancy dress-up trunk and accompanying photo booth, etiquette games and party favors. Glasser will also take guests on a tour of her art studio as well as her private museum, and Jillian Batt from “Fancy Nancy the Musical” will perform. Tickets are $85 per person.

June 3 – 10, 2017



“Avenue Q”

Claire Trevor Theatre

4002 Mesa Road

Irvine, CA 92697

(949) 824-2787

www.arts.uci.edu Claire Trevor Theatre4002 Mesa RoadIrvine, CA 92697(949) 824-2787 For one week, students from the drama department at the University of California, Irvine will present “Avenue Q.” The coming-of-age parable, with music and lyrics by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx, deals with some of the issues of becoming an adult. The productions main characters must work their way through anxieties that result from realizing that, despite their parents and television shows telling them they were special and could become anything, options in the real world are often limited.

June 7, 2017



Herbal Miniature Garden Workshop

Rogers Gardens

2301 San Joaquin Hills Road

Newport Beach, CA 92625

(949) 640-5800

www.rogersgardens.com Rogers Gardens2301 San Joaquin Hills RoadNewport Beach, CA 92625(949) 640-5800 Join instructors Barbara McGraw and Kim Sterling as they take you on an hour-long adventure through creating your own mini garden. Your two hosts will provide you with the necessary instructions and insider tips on making a garden filled with healthy herbs. Use the plants to add flavor to your summer dishes, whether you’re cooking for the family or throwing a dinner party with friends. The workshop costs $125—a fee that includes all necessary building materials and accessories, tiny plants and step-by-step assistance. Guests are also invited to bring their own gloves to use during the session, which runs from 6 to 7 p.m.

June 10, 2017



SoCal Brew Fest

The Phoenix Club

1340 South Sanderson Avenue

Anaheim, CA 92806

(714) 563-4166

www.socalbrewfest.com The Phoenix Club1340 South Sanderson AvenueAnaheim, CA 92806(714) 563-4166 Craft beer connoisseurs will love SoCal Brew Fest, held at The Phoenix Club, a lively German restaurant and dance hall based in Anaheim. The event features a wide variety of unlimited craft beer samples from breweries like Ballast Point, Lagunitas, Hangar 24, Golden Coast Mead, Sierra Nevada, 2 Towns Ciderhouse, Karl Strauss, Bootlegger’s Brewery, Angel City Brewery and more. Aside from sensational sips, the festival will house a few food trucks providing unique fare to soak up some of the suds. There will also be live music to keep guests entertained after the 1 p.m. start time. Additional brew fests will take place in Los Angeles and San Diego in September, followed by one in the Inland Empire in October.

June 10, 2017



Summer Soiree

Environmental Nature Center

1601 East 16th Street

Newport Beach, CA 92663

(949) 645-8489

www.encenter.org Environmental Nature Center1601 East 16th StreetNewport Beach, CA 92663(949) 645-8489 The Environmental Nature Center will host their biggest fundraiser of the year with the annual Summer Soiree. Taking place from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., the party will feature cocktails and hors d’oeuvres served waterside next to the center’s stream, dinner outside under the stars and a live auction with enticing prizes, including the opportunity to help return a rehabilitated owl to the wild. Though casual attire is recommended, you’ll want to ensure you wear trail-friendly shoes to fully experience the evening. As always, proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the center’s educational programs but it will also go toward the development of Orange County’s first nature-based preschool.

June 11, 2017



Torch Run

Shoreline Aquatic Park

200 Aquarium Way

Long Beach, CA 90802

(562) 933-8604

www.memorialcare.org Shoreline Aquatic Park200 Aquarium WayLong Beach, CA 90802(562) 933-8604 While the region is filled with plenty of unique fun runs—with colorful powders, detailed costumes or settings like The Happiest Place on Earth—the Torch Run, also known as Champions Run for Life, is special in a different way. The Olympic-style relay race allows participants to complete a smaller portion of the run, all well holding on to that ever-special torch. With proceeds supporting the Jonathan Jaques Children’s Cancer Center at Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital in Long Beach, patients and their friends and family can participate in the nearly two-hour-long race. There will also be opening and closing ceremonies, a picnic, a carnival and live music.

June 15, 2017



Beware of Snakes and Their Bites

Laguna Niguel Parks and Recreation

29751 Crown Valley Parkway

Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

(949) 425-5100

www.cityoflagunaniguel.org Laguna Niguel Parks and Recreation29751 Crown Valley ParkwayLaguna Niguel, CA 92677(949) 425-5100 With more hours of sunlight, and the increasingly warm days, we’re likely to start packing up and heading outdoors for summer adventures. But with the heat and the extra rain we got in the region this year, the hiking trails may have one specific visitor that is out a little more—snakes. Visit the Laguna Niguel Parks and Recreation center at Crown Valley Park for an informative discussion about what to do if you come across a snake. Dr. Scott Weldy and Dr. Kristi Krause will discuss everything from snake identification and safety to information about their habitats and first aid treatments for bites. The presentation will also feature a live snake exhibit for reference.

ne 16, 2017



Sensational Summer Barbecue

Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel

1 Ritz Carlton Drive

Dana Point, CA 92629

(949) 240-2000

www.ritzcarlton.com Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel1 Ritz Carlton DriveDana Point, CA 92629(949) 240-2000 Spend three lovely hours along the Dana Point shoreline at the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel’s Sensational Summer Barbecue. A popular staple of summertime dining, a barbecue is a great way to enjoy the outdoors while socializing and eating delicious food. The resort’s chef, Brian Sundeen, and his crew will use both a yakitori grill and a mesquite charcoal grill as well as a meat smoker to prepare a menu filled with cookout favorites. Vodka and gin cocktails will also be served.

June 16 – 18, 2017



“Red Giselle”

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

600 Town Center Drive

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 556-2787

www.scfta.org Segerstrom Center for the Arts600 Town Center DriveCosta Mesa, CA 92626(714) 556-2787 Russian choreographer Boris Eifman provides choreography for “Red Giselle,” a ballet that will grace the Segerstrom Hall stage for three days this month. With music by Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Alfred Schnittke and Georges Bizet, the production follows a ballerina whose most famous role was that of Giselle. It follows her from her start as a dancer to when she left Russia, as well as examines time spent in a New York psychiatric ward. Created as a tribute to famed Russian ballerina Olga Spessivtseva—and inspired by her life—it is a story within a story that features a compelling contemporary tragedy. Tickets start at $29.

June 16 – 18, 2017



O.C. Night Market

OC Fair & Event Center

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(626) 244-7432

www.ocnightmarket.com OC Fair & Event Center88 Fair DriveCosta Mesa, CA 92626(626) 244-7432 The O.C. Night Market, an extension of the 626 Night Market in Los Angeles, will return to the OC Fair & Event Center for the second time this year. Following a weekend stint in May, the three-day event features a variety of local vendors and businesses that will offer up some stellar cuisine. The market is modeled after the night markets in Asia that many have visited either while traveling, living abroad or growing up, and, as such, draws an average weekend crowd of 40,000 people. Aside from food vendors, the event features local artists and artisans creating things like paintings, jewelry, home décor, bath and beauty products and more. There will also be live music.

June 17, 2017



“Frida Under the Stars”

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana, CA 92706

(714) 567-3600

www.bowers.org Bowers Museum2002 North Main StreetSanta Ana, CA 92706(714) 567-3600 In honor of Bowers Museum’s current “Frida Kahlo: Her Photos” exhibit, “Frida Under the Stars” offers a chance to delve a little bit deeper into Kahlo’s life. The event starts at 6 p.m., when guests will have special access to the exhibit to explore the artist’s work—after museum hours. Then, head outside and grab a spot for the movie screening of the 2002 film “Frida” starring Salma Hayek. During the film sprawl out on the grass or in lawn chairs and enjoy a picnic from home. The museum snack bar will also be selling popcorn, hot dogs and nachos as well as beer, wine and cocktails.

June 19 – 25, 2017



O.C. Pride Festival and Parade

Various Locations

Orange County, CA

(657) 210-1184

www.prideoc.com Various LocationsOrange County, CA(657) 210-1184 O.C. Pride lasts for a full week, offering plenty of different activities to celebrate inclusion and individuality. Following the theme “As One,” locals and visitors can kick the week off with Monday night bowling at Bowlmor Lanes in Anaheim. The next few nights will bring Ms. Gay Pride Orange County’s Pajammy Jam Bingo, a screening of the 1950s film “To Wong Foo Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar” and a LGBTQ dance event called The Prom. Once the weekend rolls around, enjoy the Friday night Weekend Kick-Off Party and the Sunday night Laguna Beach and the Boom Boom Room Beach Party. Saturday is the official festival, with a variety of different stages and live entertainment from Adore Delano, Dev and more following the parade.

June 22, 2017



Yappy Hour

Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel

1 Ritz Carlton Drive

Dana Point, CA 92629

(949) 240-2000

www.ritzcarlton.com Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel1 Ritz Carlton DriveDana Point, CA 92629(949) 240-2000 Living close to the coast, we are lucky enough to get endless summer sunshine with sweeping views of the ocean. This is just the setting you’ll find at Yappy Hour, held outdoors at the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel. Bring your pooch along for the ride, as it’s not just about the humans at this fun monthly gathering. With bacon, chicken, beef and even vegan-flavored water, they’ll enjoy some tasty hydration while their owners enjoy some beer, wine or cocktails. Wine connoisseurs will love the themed varietals— Mutt Lynch Unleashed Chardonnay, Merlot Over and Play Dead or Chateau d’Og Cabernet Sauvignon. Proceeds from drinks and barbecue meals will go to The Veterans Initiative of Canine Companions for Independence.

June 22 – 25, 2017



Fountain Valley Summerfest

Mile Square Regional Park

16801 Euclid Street

Fountain Valley, CA 92708

(714) 839-8611

www.fvsummerfest.com Mile Square Regional Park16801 Euclid StreetFountain Valley, CA 92708(714) 839-8611 Summerfest offers another exciting summer festival for locals to enjoy. The multi-day event has plenty to keep families busy, but one of the main attractions is the Friday night fireworks show. The show is free, but dinner and dessert will be available for purchase as well. On Saturday morning, a celebratory parade will take place, filled with a variety of local businesses, athletic groups and other parts of the community. With rides, merchandise vendors, food trucks and live entertainment, the weekend fair will be a great way for families to get out and have fun as well.

June 24, 2017



Orange County Food, Wine and Music Festival

Sea Terrace Community Park

33501 Niguel Road

Dana Point, CA 92629

foodwineandmusicfestival.com Sea Terrace Community Park33501 Niguel RoadDana Point, CA 92629 Now in its fifth year, the Orange County Food, Wine and Music Festival combines three of O.C.’s greatest cultural components. The festival starts at noon, offering chances for residents and visitors to experience some amazing food, wine and craft brews from local businesses. Try a tri-tip or chicken sandwich from Hunter Steakhouse, poke and sushi from Good Choice Sushi, pierogi from Taste of Poland, smoothies from Maui, creole roast beef or Cajun spicy fries from The Big Easy and blackened peas or goat plantains from Olivia’s Kitchen. The wine selections include a variety of international and domestic options, from sauvignon blanc to Champagne to pinot noir. The craft brew stage will also feature Sublime, No Doubt and Foo Fighters tribute bands.

June 24-25, 2017



Family Sea Over

Ocean Institute

24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive

Dana Point, CA 92629

(949) 496-2274

www.ocean-institute.org Ocean Institute24200 Dana Point Harbor DriveDana Point, CA 92629(949) 496-2274 A new event at the Ocean Institute will give local families the chance to sleep over at the institute for an evening and morning of excitement. Once you arrive, prepare to hop aboard the historic Pilgrim, a ship that kids and parents will work together to operate. Whether you’re raising the sail or hoisting the cargo, it’s an experience to remember. Later, the property’s cook will prepare a campfire dinner, around which families can fill their bellies while listening to legends of pirates and the sea. There will also be a lesson in how to navigate by the stars. Spend the night at the institute, then get up bright and early for a whale-watching cruise before you head out.

June 24, 2017



Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

600 Town Center Drive

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 556-2787

www.scfta.org Segerstrom Center for the Arts600 Town Center DriveCosta Mesa, CA 92626(714) 556-2787 Segerstrom Center for the Arts often houses enchanting ballets and famous musicals. But it also hosts some pretty stellar concerts—like the upcoming one with Frankie Valli. For one night only, Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons will play on the Segerstrom Hall stage, performing songs that have been hits since the group formed back in the 1960s. Expect to hear songs like “Walk Like a Man,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry” or “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.” Having sold more than 100 million records, hype surrounding the group continues to spread with the popularity of “Jersey Boys,” a musical based on The Four Seasons. Tickets for this performance start at $49.

June 24 – 25, 2017



The Liquid Run

Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort

1131 Back Bay Drive

Newport Beach, CA 92660

(877) 210-1170

www.theliquidrun.com Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort1131 Back Bay DriveNewport Beach, CA 92660(877) 210-1170 Though it’s not the first time The Liquid Run has come to the Newport Back Bay, the event remains rather unique as far as fun races go. The massive inflatable obstacle course is set on the water itself, giving participants the chance to cool off from the summer heat while enjoying the thrilling course. An additional kid zone will provide safe fun for little ones while free play obstacles give guests the chance to practice before hitting the main course. Participants will get a finisher’s medal and some funky colored sunglasses as well as a waterproof case to slip your phone in so you can take selfies while you float. Music, food and drinks will be available on the sand throughout the event.

June 24-25, 2017



Long Beach Bayou Festival

Rainbow Lagoon Park

400 Shoreline Village Drive

Long Beach, CA 90802

(562) 912-4451

www.longbeachbayou.com Rainbow Lagoon Park400 Shoreline Village DriveLong Beach, CA 90802(562) 912-4451 For over 30 years, Long Beach has been the home of this cultural festival. Filled with fun and flair, the New Orleans-inspired event offers the very best in food, dance and music from The Big Easy. Various Cajun and creole recipes offer unique cuisine that is reminiscent of New Orleans, including both standard cuisine and unexpected delicacies. When it comes to music, enjoy the stylings of the New Orleans Traditional Jazz Band as well as Cajun, blues and Zydeco groups and artists. Costumes are encouraged during the festival’s parade, which is led by this year’s king and queen. There will also be a crawfish eating contest, arts & crafts, face painting, dance lessons and more.

June 25, 2017



Fundraising Sunset Cruise

Eternity Yacht

3439 Via Oporto

Newport Beach, CA 92663

(310) 666-1546

www.farhang.org Eternity Yacht3439 Via OportoNewport Beach, CA 92663(310) 666-1546 Take to the seas for a night of gorgeous sunset views and entertainment in honor of the Farhang Foundation. Now in its third year, the fundraising cruise offers a chance to give back to the foundation, which offers a variety of programs and initiatives that celebrate Iranian culture and art. With major focuses in history, philosophy, literature, language, music, film, cuisine, painting and other traditions, the group benefits many people within our local community. From 6 to 9:30 p.m., hop aboard the Eternity Yacht by Electra Cruises for a special performance by musician Sharomin. Tickets cost $175 per person or $1,200 for a table of eight.