Police Say Car Thieves Targeting Vehicles With Keyless Entry

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Police are warning car owners about a new trend: thieves targeting vehicles with keyless entry.
Police say criminals can use key fobs to disarm cars with the convenient entry option. Now they’re recommending car owners use The Club, which locks onto the steering wheel, reports CBS2/KCAL9’s Andrea Fujii.
Oakley Stevenson says her Scion was stolen from a Hollywood Hills neighborhood in the early morning hours last week, apparently using the technology.
Security video shows a hatchback drive up to a blue Scion. A woman gets out, the car’s rear lights go on and then it drives away with the hatchback following it.
“It is very unnerving,” Stevenson said. “I felt very violated at first because I had a lot of personal information inside.”
She says her Scion was filled with hundreds of dollars worth of work gear. Until it’s found, she’s passing out fliers in the Hollywood Hills, hoping the crooks are found.
Until then, she’s heeding the warning.
“I’m back to using The Club again …. It might be a little old, but I feel so much safer with it,” she said.
