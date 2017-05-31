Congressman Raises Concerns About Future of Children’s Health Care as Republican Bill Hangs in the Balance

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A local congressman is raising concerns about the future of children’s health care under the controversial Republican health care bill.

Speaking at a news conference today, Rep. Tony Cardenas said the American Health Care Act would jeopardize the federal and state funding used to cover medical costs for nearly 10 million children in California if it passes as currently written.

According to Cardenas, millions of kids could lose their coverage as a result.

“If Congress cuts a trillion dollars out of Medicaid, we will not have to go to a foreign country to see a mother with a dying child in her arms,” he said.

Several current and former patients at Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles were also at the news conference, echoing Cardenas’ concerns.

Among them was Connie Morales.

“I know that I can’t afford it,” her mother, Evelyn Morales, told CBS2/KCAL9’s Randy Paige, concerned about the potential rise in her daughter’s health care costs.

“And my daughter’s come a long way,” she said. “She’s already gone to college. She’s made the Dean’s List. I cannot put her in a home.”

“People need to realize that money isn’t and should never be more important than the health of human beings,” Connie added.

The bill is now under review by the Senate.