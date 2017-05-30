Elderly Woman Attacked In Torrance Home Invasion; 2 Arrested

May 30, 2017 7:45 AM
Filed Under: Torrance

TORRANCE (CBSLA.com) – A man and a 17-year-old boy have been arrested in connection with a home invasion in Torrance in which a woman in her 70s was assaulted, police said.

The attack was reported at 10:40 p.m. in the 3600 block of Sara Drive. According to Torrance police, two suspects entered the home and assaulted the woman.

Responding officers found one of the suspects in the front yard. A K-9 unit found the second suspect in the attic, police said. Both were taken into custody.

Police said the teen suspect, identified as Dmarco Blake, was also wanted in a homicide investigation out of Denver.

No further details were confirmed.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. She was treated and released.

The suspects were not immediately identified. There was no word on a motive in the attack.

