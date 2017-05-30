Tragedy Strikes Ayala High School After 2 Soccer Coaches Killed In Crash

CHINO HILLS (CBSLA.com) — Students and staff at Chino Hills High were coping with the tragic loss of two soccer coaches Tuesday after they were in killed in a head-on crash on Memorial Day.
The CHP says the coaches were among four people killed between a car and a big rig near Desert Center.
Ruben S. Ayala High School girls varsity coach Matt Hodges, 30, was airlifted to Desert Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His assistant Gaby Constante, 20, died at the scene.
This should have been a joyous time for a group of seniors.
“We have eight seniors I was with them at graduating practice today, that was the big concern for us…..to go through a tragedy like this, to lose one coach is difficult but to lose two is really hard.” Warren Reed, Ayala High School Athletic Director said.
Hodges and Constante were also coaches at the Legends Soccer Club.
Legends is hosting a big soccer tournament this weekend in Chino Hills that will feature around 200 hundred games. A moment of silence is planned before each game.