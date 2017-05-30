Suspect Arrested In Cold Case Murders Of 2 Lincoln Heights Women

May 30, 2017 10:42 AM
Filed Under: Cold Case Murder, Lincoln Heights

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with the 2011 murders of two Lincoln Heights women, Los Angeles police announced Monday.

michelle lozano bree anna guzman Suspect Arrested In Cold Case Murders Of 2 Lincoln Heights WomenThe suspect was arrested in the killings of 17-year-old Michelle Lozano and 22-year-old Bree’Anna Guzman. No further details were confirmed. A news conference with LAPD Chief Charlie Beck was scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

Michelle Lozano was last seen alive in front of Lincoln High School on April 24, 2011. Her nude body was found the following day, April 25, in a plastic container next to the State Street Interstate 5 off-ramp in Boyle Heights.

Guzman was last seen on Dec. 26, 2011, at a Rite Aid Pharmacy in Lincoln Heights. On Jan. 26, 2012, her body was found alongside the Glendale Freeway and Riverside Drive.

Guzman was the mother of two young daughters.

Police later linked the murders of both women with forensic evidence.

 

