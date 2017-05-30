Kathy Griffin Holds Head Of Trump Lookalike In Controversial Photo

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – A photo of comedian Kathy Griffin holding the head of a man resembling President Donald Trump went viral Tuesday.
The controversial image was reportedly taken during a session with photographer Tyler Shields, according to TMZ.
Griffin reportedly suggested she would need to move to Mexico upon the image’s release, TMZ reported.
In an apparent similar reference, Shields tweeted: “Friend text me this “I hear Tijuana is beautiful this time of year.”
Shields was apparently bracing for backlash over the photo as early as last week when he asked, “Can you go to jail for making an artistic statement?? Asking for a friend…@kathygriffin”