How to Make a Moscow Mule

May 30, 2017 11:51 AM
Filed Under: Dole, Moscow Mule

(Video Credit: Evelina Barry)

This content was provided by Dole

I had such an amazing time hosting a couple of the Dole parties for the festival season. Not only was it a fun gig that allowed me to have an amazing time with my closest friends, but also I got to learn how to make cocktails incorporating a bunch of the yummy fruit products.

I recently started a new series on my channel called Cocktails with Evi where I make a drink and discuss some spicy topics. In this episode I decided try out a new take on the beloved Moscow Mules.

The recipe as follows.

INGREDIENTS
•4 oz. ginger beer
•2 oz. vodka (regular or pineapple flavored)
•3 oz. Dole pineapple juice (she states in the video 3 oz.)
•juice of ½ lime

For garnish:
•pineapple wedge or lime wedge

INSTRUCTIONS
1.Combine all ingredients in a copper mug.
2.Add ice and garnish with pineapple or lime wedge.
3.Enjoy Your Hawaiian Mule!

– Evelina Barry

Comments

