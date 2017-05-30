Teen Seriously Hurt in ‘Ghost Ride the Whip’ Stunt When Truck Runs Him Over

TEMECULA (CBSLA.com) — It’s a stunt showcased in an old music video — drivers get out of their cars and dance around as the car drives on.

Now, a Temecula teen is recovering from a serious injury from the so-called “ghost ride the whip” stunt, after he fell down and was run over by his truck, according to CHP.

Dexter Padilla found the 16 year old boy bleeding in the street in a neighborhood under construction near Padilla’s home.

“That kid suffered major injuries from what I saw. Collapsed lung, shoulder and all that stuff. [It] looked a lot worse from what I saw because he was bleeding from out the head and everything,” Padilla said.

The teen’s friend was also in the car, according to CHP.

Padilla says he spoke to the frantic friend about what they were doing that led up to the injury.

“He goes, ‘Oh, we were trying to pull this stunt and YouTube it.’ And I was just like, ‘Ohh,'” he recalled.

Because the driver is 16 years old and has a provisional license he isn’t supposed to have other teens in the car and could lose his license, a CHP spokesperson said.

The CHP spokesperson said alcohol and drugs were not involved and the teen is lucky he didn’t hit a home, person or car.