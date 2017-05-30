Ariana Grande Returning to Manchester for Star-Studded Benefit Concert

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) – Ariana Grande will return Sunday to the English city of Manchester as part of a star-studded benefit concert honoring victims of the terrorist attack outside of her show at the Manchester Arena last week.
Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams are among artists performing at the concert, called “One Love Manchester,” reports the Associated Press.
Twenty-two people were killed as they left the Manchester Arena May 22 following Grande’s performance. Proceeds will benefit victims and their families.
In a letter posted to her Twitter account Friday, the singer urged her fans not to “let hate win.”
“Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before,” she wrote.
