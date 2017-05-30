Ariana Grande, One Love Manchester, benefit concert, Manchester, terrorist attack, Manchester Arena, victims, families, music, star-studded

Ariana Grande Returning to Manchester for Star-Studded Benefit Concert

May 30, 2017 7:06 PM
Filed Under: Ariana Grande, Benefit, Concert, Manchester, one love manchester

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) – Ariana Grande will return Sunday to the English city of Manchester as part of a star-studded benefit concert honoring victims of the terrorist attack outside of her show at the Manchester Arena last week.

Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams are among artists performing at the concert, called “One Love Manchester,” reports the Associated Press.

Twenty-two people were killed as they left the Manchester Arena May 22 following Grande’s performance. Proceeds will benefit victims and their families.

In a letter posted to her Twitter account Friday, the singer urged her fans not to “let hate win.”

“Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before,” she wrote.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch