Vandalized Vietnam War Memorial In Venice Restored

VENICE (CBSLA.com) – A Vietnam War mural in Venice that was vandalized twice in the past year has been restored and will be unveiled in a ceremony Monday.
The POW MIA Mural , located at Pacific Avenue near Sunset Court, was first vandalized in on Memorial Day weekend in 2016. It was covered in graffiti from end to end.
In January, 24-year-old Angel Castro was sentenced to four years in state prison after pleading no contest to charges of vandalism and robbery in connection with the incident.
The mural was vandalized a second time in March of this year. No arrests have been made in the most recent case.
Dozens of volunteers spent the last year restoring the mural. It now has a protective coating that will allow any new graffiti to be easily scrubbed away.
The mural was painted in the early 1990s by artist Patrick Stewart and bears the names of 2,237 soldiers counted as prisoners of war or missing in action in Vietnam.
An official rededication ceremony was scheduled for 10:30 a.m.