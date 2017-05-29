Pujols Closes In On 600 But Braves Top Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Matt Adams and Danny Santana had two-run doubles during a six-run third inning to help the Atlanta Braves overcome Albert Pujols’ 598th career homer and beat the Los Angeles Angels 6-3 on Monday night.

The Angels placed two-time AL MVP Mike Trout on the disabled list for the first time in his career before the game, and the center fielder will need surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb. He’s expected to miss six to eight weeks.

Julio Teheran (4-4) won his second game since April by holding the Angels to six hits — including solo homers by Andrelton Simmons, Pujols and Luis Valbuena — in his 6 1/3 innings.

The Braves chased starter Ricky Nolasco (2-5) in the third. Nolasco has not won since April 27.

Teheran allowed two earned runs and no homers in his previous four road starts. He walked one and struck out five Monday. All three home runs came on 0-1 fastballs.

The Angels loaded the bases with one out to chase Teheran in the seventh, but reliever Jose Ramirez induced Cameron Maybin to hit into an inning-ending double play.

Jim Johnson pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his 11th save.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: Infielder Brandon Phillips was held out with a right knee contusion after taking a foul to the knee Sunday in San Francisco. Braves manager Brian Snitker said he expected Phillips back Tuesday.

Angels: When the Angels placed Trout on the 10-day disabled list and called up outfielder Eric Young Jr. from Triple-A Salt Lake, they moved left-hander Tyler Skaggs (oblique strain) to the 60-day DL to make 40-man roster space for Young, who started Monday in left.

UP NEXT

Braves: Right-hander Bartolo Colon (2-5) will try to turn his season around against another of his former teams Tuesday. Colon, 44, has gone 1-3 with a 9.00 ERA in his last six starts.

Angels: Right-hander Parker Bridwell is scheduled to make his major league debut against the Braves. Since being acquired from the Orioles on April 27, he is 2-2 with a 1.26 ERA in seven minor league appearances (six starts).