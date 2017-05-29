Police: Off-Duty LAPD Officer Fires Gun After Witnessing Shooting In Glassell Park

May 29, 2017 9:08 AM
Filed Under: Glassell Park, LAPD, Officer Involved Shooting

GLASSELL PARK (CBSLA.com) — One man was shot in the leg and an off-duty LAPD officer discharged a weapon in Glassell Park early Monday morning, said Sgt. Roberto Alaniz of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The officer was at a family party at 1:50 a.m. when he heard shots fired on the street outside the residence on West Avenue 33rd at Cazador Street. He walked outside and witnessed a shooting in progress. The officer discharged his weapon and thought he struck one of the suspects, Alaniz said.

Ultimately, one man was struck in the leg, Alaniz said. He is in stable condition.

Police are investigating and no further information is available at this time.

