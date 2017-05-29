Suspicious Blaze Rips Through House, Brush In Agua Dulce

May 29, 2017 11:57 AM
Filed Under: Agua Dulce, Brush Fire

AGUA DULCE (CBSLA.com) – A fire that engulfed a house, barn and a small amount of adjacent brush early Monday morning in the rural northeast Los Angeles County community of Agua Dulce is under investigation.

The fire was reported at 3 a.m. at 12620 Sierra Highway, said Capt. Ron Haralson of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

County fire officials investigated the blaze and deemed it suspicious, handing the investigation off to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff’s officials are on scene doing a preliminary investigation, said Deputy Lisa Jansen of the sheriff’s department.

It burned through about three acres of brush, LACFD reported, before forward progress of the fire was stopped before 5:50 a.m.

There were no injuries.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch