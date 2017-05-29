Suspicious Blaze Rips Through House, Brush In Agua Dulce

AGUA DULCE (CBSLA.com) – A fire that engulfed a house, barn and a small amount of adjacent brush early Monday morning in the rural northeast Los Angeles County community of Agua Dulce is under investigation.
The fire was reported at 3 a.m. at 12620 Sierra Highway, said Capt. Ron Haralson of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
County fire officials investigated the blaze and deemed it suspicious, handing the investigation off to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff’s officials are on scene doing a preliminary investigation, said Deputy Lisa Jansen of the sheriff’s department.
It burned through about three acres of brush, LACFD reported, before forward progress of the fire was stopped before 5:50 a.m.
There were no injuries.
