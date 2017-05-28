Woman In Her 50s Killed In Head-On Crash In Saugus

May 28, 2017 10:02 AM

SAUGUS (CBSLA.com) — Authorities say a woman in her 50s was killed in a traffic collision in Saugus this weekend.

The head-on crash unfolded sometime after 6 p.m. on Friday at Haskell Canyon Road and Bristol Way.’

Authorities said the driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver and passenger of the other car sustained minor injuries. They were described as a father and his two sons.

Anyone with more information about the crash was asked to call Traffic Investigator Cramer at (661) 255-1121 ext. 5111.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch