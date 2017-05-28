Woman In Her 50s Killed In Head-On Crash In Saugus

SAUGUS (CBSLA.com) — Authorities say a woman in her 50s was killed in a traffic collision in Saugus this weekend.
The head-on crash unfolded sometime after 6 p.m. on Friday at Haskell Canyon Road and Bristol Way.’
Authorities said the driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The driver and passenger of the other car sustained minor injuries. They were described as a father and his two sons.
Anyone with more information about the crash was asked to call Traffic Investigator Cramer at (661) 255-1121 ext. 5111.