Westlake Village Man Killed On New Mexico Highway

SANTA ROSA, N.M. (AP) — State police say a 20-year-old California man was killed Friday after being struck by a commercial truck on Interstate 40 near Santa Rosa.
Police say witnesses reported that it appeared Bayley Harley-Imler of Westlake Village, California, purposely walked in front of the truck that hit him around 9:30 p.m. on Friday.
Harley-Imler was sent to a local hospital, where he died.
The driver and passenger in the truck were not injured.
The crash is still under investigation.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
One Comment