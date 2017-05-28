Westlake Village Man Killed On New Mexico Highway

May 28, 2017 9:17 AM

SANTA ROSA, N.M. (AP) — State police say a 20-year-old California man was killed Friday after being struck by a commercial truck on Interstate 40 near Santa Rosa.

Police say witnesses reported that it appeared Bayley Harley-Imler of Westlake Village, California, purposely walked in front of the truck that hit him around 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

Harley-Imler was sent to a local hospital, where he died.

The driver and passenger in the truck were not injured.

The crash is still under investigation.

