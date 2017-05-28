Top Activities To Do This Week In Orange County – May 29

This week kicks off with Memorial Day, giving locals the chance to honors those who have passed away while serving our country. Celebrate the holiday by picking a Memorial Day activity, parade or other event. Later in the week, check out the L.A. Times Food Bowl, catch some rare photos of Frida Kahlo or play bingo. When the weekend hits, it’s time to celebrate some culture with a Pacific Symphony tribute to famed composer John Williams. On Saturday, Irvine will host the Studio Arts Festival and Sunday brings an animal adoption event that all ages can enjoy.

Monday, May 29



Attend A Memorial Day Service

Fairhaven Memorial Park

1702 Fairhaven Avenue

Santa Ana, CA 92705

(714) 663-1442

www.dignitymemorial.com Fairhaven Memorial Park1702 Fairhaven AvenueSanta Ana, CA 92705(714) 663-1442 Drawing on the theme “From Sea to Shining Sea,” the Memorial Day service at Fairhaven Memorial Day is a great way to honor those who have lost their lives serving our country. More than 3,500 guests are expected to attend the tribute event that will remember fallen service members. Now in its 25th year, the event will include speeches from war veterans, a presentation by an honor guard and a performance of “The Star Spangled Banner” by a student from Santa Margarita High School. There will also be a flyover of World War II-era planes and a white dove release throughout the day. The event is free and will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, May 30



Food Bowl

SOCO and The O.C. Mix

3303 Hyland Avenue

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(949) 760-9150

www.socoandtheocmix.com SOCO and The O.C. Mix3303 Hyland AvenueCosta Mesa, CA 92626(949) 760-9150 Part of the LA Times’ month-long Food Bowl festival, this event at SOCO and The O.C. Mix gives locals the chance to get up close and personal with the center’s culinary experts. The event starts at 5 p.m., beginning with Mark Lowry introducing the O.C. Food Bank, which will host the event. From there, the food bank will lead talks with SOCO’s chefs, giving the audience chances to ask their own questions and taste the expert’s creations. The free event will also feature live music in the courtyard. It ends at 8 p.m., when guests are encouraged to head to one of the center’s restaurants and try some more fare for themselves.

Wednesday, May 31



“Frida Kahlo: Her Photos”

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana, CA 92706

(714) 567-3600

www.bowers.org Bowers Museum2002 North Main StreetSanta Ana, CA 92706(714) 567-3600 Frida Kahlo remains one of the world’s most famous artists. The Mexican painter passed away in the 1950s, but her legacy continues to impact artists and non-artists across the world. This exhibition is comprised of 241 photographs organized by Kahlo herself as part of a 6,000-image collection. While some are of her and her loved ones, still others depict Mexican culture and local politics as well as art, nature and history in the early to mid-20th century. Following her death, Kahlo’s husband Diego Rivera kept the images within her Mexico City home, but they were recently collected and curated by photographer and image historian Pablo Ortiz Monasterio. This showcase includes photographs from famous names like Edward Weston, Manuel Álvarez Bravo and Kahlo herself.

Thursday, June 1



Bingo

Anaheim Town Square

2180 East Lincoln Avenue

Anaheim, CA 92806

(714) 956-3411

www.anaheimtownsquare.com Anaheim Town Square2180 East Lincoln AvenueAnaheim, CA 92806(714) 956-3411 Starting this Thursday, dedicate your Thursday evenings to an exciting Bingo event for the whole family. Taking place each Thursday in June from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Anaheim Town Square, this free event features—you guessed it—Bingo! This fast-paced game is fun for all ages, and makes the perfect chance to socialize with neighbors and make new friends. Enjoy the sunshine as you lounge in front of Cancun Juice while you play. Winners will receive prizes, including $20-$50 certificates from local vendors. There will also be a free raffle, free popcorn and free face painting on site.

Friday, June 2



John Williams Tribute

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

600 Town Center Drive

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 556-2787

www.scfta.org Segerstrom Center for the Arts600 Town Center DriveCosta Mesa, CA 92626(714) 556-2787 For two nights (Friday and Saturday) catch the Pacific Symphony at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts as they pay tribute to beloved composer John Williams. Having won both Academy and Grammy awards, Williams has created film scores that are recognized worldwide. Conducted by Richard Kaufman, the symphony will play some of his biggest standouts, including music from films like “Star Wars,” “Indiana Jones” and “Jaws.” Williams also crafted the music for “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” “Jurassic Park” and some of the “Harry Potter” movies. In addition to film compositions, Williams is a classical guitarist. Tickets start at $35 and both shows start at 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 3



Studio Arts Festival

Heritage Park

14301 Yale Avenue

Irvine, CA 92604

(949) 724-6880

www.cityofirvine.org Heritage Park14301 Yale AvenueIrvine, CA 92604(949) 724-6880 For one day only, the Irvine Fine Arts Center will host the Studio Arts Festival. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., stop by to visit a juried art festival filled with work by Southern California-based artists. Admission and parking are free, and visitors will be lucky enough to view ceramics, jewelry, photography, glassware and sculptures in addition to paintings. The exciting art-focused event features a chance to purchase artwork as well as view demonstrations by the artists themselves. Learn how their stunning pieces are produced while enjoying live music from folk duo Alpha Mule. As part of the festival, guests can also purchase ice cream in special handmade collectible bowls made by a local ceramicist.

Sunday, June 4



Super Pet Adoption

Irvine Animal Care Center

6443 Oak Canyon

Irvine, CA 92618

(949) 724-7740

www.cityofirvine.org Irvine Animal Care Center6443 Oak CanyonIrvine, CA 92618(949) 724-7740 Now in its 11th year, Irvine’s Super Pet Adoption will bring more than 40 pet rescue groups and animal shelters to the event. With over 600 homeless animals on site, it’s the perfect place for O.C. residents to adopt dogs, cats, rabbits and other small pets. Every available animal is micro chipped, evaluated by a vet and spayed or neutered before being released to his or her new home. They are also given vaccines, if of appropriate age. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will include more than just pet adoptions. Animal-related vendors will be selling goods and services while low-cost micro chipping will also be hosted at the event. Participate in a silent auction and enjoy food from gourmet food trucks while you’re there.