15-Passenger Van Used To Transport Kids With Special Needs Stolen In West LA

WEST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Authorities say a search is underway for a passenger van that was stolen from a nonprofit group that serves kids with special needs.
The 15-passenger van was taken at some point between Friday night and Saturday from the parking lot of “Leaps n Boundz,” which is located in the 5400 block of Beethoven Street.
It is not clear what time the van was taken though workers had parked it in the lot on Friday.
“Leaps n Boundz” is an organization provides sports, recreation, and social programming for individuals with special needs. The van was also used to deliver Meals on Wheels in the community.
A police report has been filed.
Anyone with more information was encouraged to call police.