Another Shark Sighting Forces Advisories For O.C. Beaches

SAN CLEMENTE (CBSLA.com) — Enter at your own risk. That’s what lifeguards are telling beach goers in Orange County after another shark sighting near the San Clemente Pier Sunday morning.

“It was a little scary you know seeing that because we aren’t used to seeing that in the Bay Area.” a man visiting from the Bay Area with his family said.

Video of the most recent shark was taken Sunday morning near Capistrano Beach. Lifeguards say a sheriff deputy patrolling the area also spotted a shark which caused the water to be closed for several hours Sunday afternoon. There’s also an advisory at nearby beaches.

“I’ve lived here my entire life and I’ve never seen anything like this. It’s gnarly. There are so many sharks around. So many sightings.”

And it seems daily now there is a shark sighting along our beaches. Many surfers who have braved the ocean say because of the shark sightings they get the water to themselves. However, one beachgoer says for now, he won’t be letting his daughter go in any time soon.

“There’s big sharks out there. Not little ones. These are like 10, 12-footers out there,” he said. “To me if you’re ignoring that with your child you’re not being responsible as a parent.”