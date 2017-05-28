Best Places For Pisco Sours In Los Angeles

Peru claims Pisco sours as the country’s national spirit but some say that Chili is the place of origin for this classic South America cocktail. Whatever its provenance, a variety of top shelf Pisco sours is alive and well in the City of Angels, with certain mixologists getting the concoction into the glass with perfection. So read on and consider the following best places to sip various versions of this Pisco-based thirst quencher.



www.losbaclconesperu.com 1360 Vine St.Los Angeles, CA 90028(323) 871-9600 If your boozy quest for the evening is a robust Pisco Sour or three, head to this Hollywood haunt for arguably the Southland’s best version made by a famed mixologist called Tito. But don’t plan to just drink and run away from this joint specializing in Peruvian fare. Instead, linger over your precious cocktail, a dose of ceviche and some Peruvian BBQ, too. Talk about delighting your palate.



www.barangeles.com 4330 Sunset Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90029(323) 741-8371 This killer bar located on the artistic East side in the heart of Silver Lake is the go-to tavern in the area for the perfect Pisco sour. Regular happy hour runs are popular with locals but if you can’t make these rigid hours, take a trip to Bar Angeles late at night to soak up your crafted cocktail comes with the ambience of an authentic South American cantina.



www.piccaperu.com 9575 W. Pico Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90035(310) 277-0133 This mainstay for modern Peruvian cuisine injected with elements from other cuisines makes choosing to sip on the fruits of amber colored brandy from certain South American regions a must. Take-out is available from Picca so if you choose to dine at home on such divine dishes as anticucho corazon (translation: skewers packed with grilled beaf hearts), plan to wait for your South American-centric bounty while downing a Pisco sour of the best persuasion.



www.elrocoto.com Gardena Gateway Center1356 Artesia Blvd.Gardena, CA 90248 Get you Pisco Sour drink fix and more Peruvian favorites at this highly regarded Gardena outpost where the ceviche mixto is top notch (expect halibut, shrimp, octopus, squid swimming in a Leche de Tigre sauce) and the oxtail fettuccine goes great with your Peruvian cocktail of choice. That cocktail of choice? A classic Pisco sour, described on this menu as “Pisco, with a dash of egg white, sugar syrup and lime juice”. Sounds like the perfect meal.



www.villainstavern.com 1356 Palmetto S.Los Angeles, CA 90013(213) 613-0766 This particular choice which thrives in the City of Angel's arts district may not seem like an obvious pick for this cocktail but certain fans would be happy to tell you why you should take a trip downtown to down their handcrafted Pisco Sour drinks. These spirits top a list of fine cocktails served in an often crowded establishment that is so popular that lines do form in order to get in. The wait is worth it.

By Jane Lasky