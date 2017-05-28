Best Activities & Things To Do In Pasadena

Situated north-east of downtown L.A., Pasadena is a major cultural hub of Los Angeles and is known historically as L.A’s first upscale suburb. Featuring beautiful homes, exciting cultural attractions and events like the Rose Parade, great shopping areas and top restaurants, there’s plenty to do in Pasadena.

Get Cultural At The Norton Simon Museum



Norton Simon Museum

411 W Colorado Blvd.

Pasadena, CA 91105

(626) 449-6840

www.nortonsimon.org

Admission: Adults: $12, Seniors: $9, Children: Free 411 W Colorado Blvd.Pasadena, CA 91105(626) 449-6840Admission: Adults: $12, Seniors: $9, Children: Free Situated in the heart of Pasadena, The Norton Simon Museum is home to some of the greatest private art anywhere. Culturally significant art from masters like Raphael, Rembrandt, Degas, Manet, Van Gogh and Picasso are featured on the walls of this museum along with an outstanding collection of South and Southeast Asian sculptures. Located in a striking mid-century modern building one block from Old Pasadena, the Museum also features a sculpture garden, designed to evoke Monet’s garden at Giverny and houses important 19th- and 20th-century sculptures.

Discover Old Town Pasadena



Old Town Pasadena

1 Colorado Blvd

Pasadena, CA 91105

(626) 356-9725

www.oldpasadena.org 1 Colorado BlvdPasadena, CA 91105(626) 356-9725 Comprised of over 20 square blocks of shops, restaurants and culturally significant buildings, Old Town Pasadena could keep anyone busy for days on end. The entire area is registered on the National Register of Historic Places, so you’ll be taking a stroll among beautiful old buildings and architecturally rich areas. Whether you want to just take a walk, or shop and eat, there’s something for everyone. Shops include a Neon Retro Arcade with a curated collection of video games and pinball machines, as well as Clothes Heaven for high quality fashionable items, and Gold Bug for fine jewelry. Other shops include Bellacures, Blick Art Materials, Blo-Out Lounge, a Burke Williams Spa, Design Within Reach, Free People, Foot Locker, Gap, Joie, Mohawk General Store, Patagonia, a Tesla Motors store, and a Z Gallerie. Hungry? No problem. Old Town Pasadena offers up top notch eateries like Lette Macarons, Coolhaus for tasty ice cream, Intelligentsia for terrific coffee, 1810 Argentinean Restaurant, Barney’s Beanery for pub food and beer, a Cafe Bizou for quality French food, and a Juice Served Here.

Go Flea Market Shopping



Rose Bowl Flea Market

Rose Bowl

Rose Bowl Stadium

1001 Rose Bowl Dr

Pasadena, CA 91103

(323) 560-7469

www.rgcshows.com Rose BowlRose Bowl Stadium1001 Rose Bowl DrPasadena, CA 91103(323) 560-7469 Held on the second Sunday of every month, The Rose Bowl Flea Market is one of Southern California’s premiere markets to find just about anything you’re looking for. Looking for some vintage furniture? Or a bike? How about some clothing? They have so much here that it can be overwhelming! Hundreds of vendors show up to sell their wares, so make sure to get there early! Regular admission ($9) starts at 9am for the general public (children admitted free). You can also get in an hour early at 8am for $12 too and get an early start. But, to get ahead of most people, spend a little extra ($20 per person) and you’ll get in at 5am!

Visit Pasadena’s Top Bookstore



Vroman’s Bookstore

695 E Colorado Blvd

Pasadena, CA 91101

(626) 449-5320

www.vromansbookstore.com 695 E Colorado BlvdPasadena, CA 91101(626) 449-5320 Situated in the heart of Pasadena, Vroman’s Bookstore is known as Southern California’s oldest and largest bookstore. Located in its original spot on Colorado Boulevard, the two story bookstore is a nod to the past. Find books of all kind, attend events and also shop great gifts.

See A UCLA Football Game



Rose Bowl Stadium

1001 Rose Bowl Dr

Pasadena, CA 91103

www.rosebowlstadium.com 1001 Rose Bowl DrPasadena, CA 91103 Although the UCLA Bruins’ campus is in Westwood, and the team practices in the same city, the real games are played roughly 25 miles away at the world famous Rose Bowl Stadium. Built in 1922, The Rose Bowl Stadium is one of the best stadiums to see a game. See UCLA take on their cross-town rivals USC, or other teams throughout the winter months. Next to the stadium is plenty of grass to tailgate on as well. Grab some friends, some beer and some great food and tailgate before you catch the action!

Attend The Annual Rose Bowl Parade



Tournament of Roses

Rose Bowl Parade

Pasadena, CA

www.tournamentofroses.com Rose Bowl ParadePasadena, CA Held on New Year’s Day each year, The Rose Parade, also known as the Tournament of Roses features about 50 flower covered floats, marching bands, and horse units which flood the streets of the city each year as thousands look on. Televised on TV, and seen by millions of people all over the world, the Parade has put the city of Pasadena on the map for many. If you’re a local, you can also volunteer to help build the floats. These moving pieces of artwork are simply spectacular and are even more impressive if seen in person.

Attend The Annual Rose Bowl Parade



NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab

4800 Oak Grove Dr

Pasadena, CA 91109

(818) 354-4321

www.jpl.nasa.gov 4800 Oak Grove DrPasadena, CA 91109(818) 354-4321 Southern California is known for many things, but one of the most notable is for being the headquarters of NASA’s leading center for exploration of the solar system. At NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), learn about their latest missions, space, and much more as you take a tour.

See An Outdoor Movie!



Eat | See | Hear

100 Garfield Ave

Pasadena, CA 91101

(626) 744-7311

www.eatseehear.com 100 Garfield AvePasadena, CA 91101(626) 744-7311 Eat | See | Hear, one of Los Angeles’ most popular outdoor movie series takes over parks, landmarks and other venues during the summer months. Bringing not only a movie under the stars, but great live music, delicious food from food trucks and more, the acclaimed outdoor movie series makes its way to locations in Pasadena like Centennial Square at Pasadena City Hall and the famed Rose Bowl Stadium. For a full schedule and lineup of events and offerings, visit our guide to Eat | See | Hear.

Visit The Historic Gamble House



Gamble House

4 Westmoreland Pl

Pasadena, CA 91103

www.gamblehouse.org 4 Westmoreland PlPasadena, CA 91103 Remember Doc Brown’s home from the famed “Back To The Future” film series? This is the historic Gamble House in Pasadena (pictured). The house is a prime example of early 1900’s American arts and crafts style architecture. The house, which was designated as a National Historic Landmark in 1978, is owned by the City of Pasadena and features furnishings which were designed by architects Charles and Henry Greene in 1908 for David and Mary Gamble of the Procter & Gamble Company. One-hour docent-led tours are available to the public from Thursday to Sunday. Tours begin at 11:30am on Thursday and Friday, and at 12pm on Saturday’s and Sunday’s.

Take A Stroll On The Famous Colorado Bridge



Colorado Bridge

504-, 532 W Colorado Blvd

Pasadena, CA 91105 504-, 532 W Colorado BlvdPasadena, CA 91105 The Colorado Bridge is one of Pasadena’s most recognizable landmarks. Built in 1912, this historic concrete arch bridge spans the Arroyo Seco and has been featured in many movies, including 2016’s smash hit “La La Land” with Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. Take a stroll on the bridge which spans 1,486 feet and offers up notable distinctive Beaux Arts arches, lights and more.

Grab A Bite