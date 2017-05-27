Van Nuys Blaze Tips Off Authorities To Marijuana Grow House

VAN NUYS (CBSLA.com) — Authorities said Saturday that a fire at a Van Nuys home tipped them off to a marijuana grow operation.
Police said they issued a citation to the homeowner who was not present during the blaze.
The fire was reported around 11:40 a.m. in the 6300 block of North Langdon Avenue.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in about 15 minutes.
No injuries were reported, according to Amy Bastman of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The fire reportedly started in a carport that was attached to a subdivided garage in which firefighters found a suspected marijuana grow, Bastman said.
“They felt the cause of the fire was extensive energy draw overloading the circuits,” said Sgt. Michael Goldberg of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Van Nuys Station.
Narcotics officers responded and seized 48 marijuana plants. Six are now allowed by law, Goldberg said.
“The law has changed dramatically within the last six months,” Goldberg noted. The owner would have faced felony charges before voters legalized personal marijuana use in November.
