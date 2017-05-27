Man, Teen Arrested In Violent Santa Monica Home Invasion

SANTA MONICA (CBSLA.com) – A man and a teen boy were arrested in connection with a violent home invasion robbery and standoff near the Riviera Country Club in Santa Monica Friday evening.

At around 6:30 p.m., two suspects broke into a $6 million home in the 200 block of 19th Street while a father and son were inside, Santa Monica police reported.

According to police, the intruders demanded money. When the victims couldn’t come up with what they wanted, the intruders stabbed the father with a knife and attacked his son with a hammer. One relative said the father was stabbed more than 20 times, leaving a pool of blood on the driveway.

CBS2 learned that the father, Imtiaz Tar, is a wealthy businessman and developer who keeps several luxury vehicles in his home.

Both victims were rushed to nearby hospitals. Their conditions were not confirmed Saturday.

Responding officers discovered the teen suspect fleeing behind a home in the 200 block of 20th Street. The suspect barricaded himself in the backyard, prompting a SWAT standoff. The street was shut down, and nearby residents were told to stay inside and keep their doors and windows closed.

At about 9 p.m., officers deployed a flash bang grenade to flush the suspect out and arrest him.

Meanwhile, following the robbery, the second suspect fled in a vehicle, police said. Investigators were able to collect a description of the vehicle and its license plate number. Using that description the vehicle was tracked to El Monte. At about 10:30 p.m., 24-year-old Brian Noah Morgan was arrested by El Monte police in the 11200 block of Garvey Avenue.

The juvenile suspect, whose name was not released, was booked into Eastlake Juvenile Hall on charges of attempted homicide, conspiracy, robbery and a parole violation.

Morgan was arrested on charges of conspiracy, robbery and a parole violation. He is being held at the Santa Monica Jail on a no bail status.